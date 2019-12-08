Council will discuss refinancing Second Street note

A resolution that would allow city entities to reissue a financing note for the Second Street redevelopment project will be the topic of two meetings today.

The Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) will vote its recommendation on the proposal in a 4 p.m. meeting before City Council considers the proposal at its 6 p.m. regular meeting.

Approval of the resolution would replace an existing $31.6 million note issued in 2013 for the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that developers, LEDA and the City of Lawton have been using to bring new development along Northwest 2nd Street, between West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Ferris.