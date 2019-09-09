Council weighs projects for CIP funding

City Council members will weigh projects that could be funded through the 2016 Capital Improvements Program today, a decision necessary because the total of those requests is more than available funding.

The decision will come at today’s regular council meeting, to begin at 6 p.m. It will be one of two sessions today for the council, because members also will meet in special session at 5 p.m. to continue discussions for amending the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and 2016 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). Both meetings will be held in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.