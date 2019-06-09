Council talks park and recreation needs

Discussions on potential projects for an extended Capital Improvements Program centered on parks and recreation needs Thursday.

In particular, city staff and residents outlined projects ranging from ballfields that are in need of modernization to recreation center renovations and new playground equipment. In between, one councilman also reminded the full City Council that the city had promised to include funding for a new water treatment facility on the next Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

Thursday’s session was one in a continuing series of meeting set by Mayor Stan Booker to explore potential projects for a proposal he made: extend the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and 2016 CIP so additional projects can be funded. Both programs are set to end Dec. 31, 2025, leaving the city few options to tackle a new list of pressing needs. Some needs already outlined include water and sewer line upgrades, an indoor youth sports complex (City Manager Michael Cleghorn said he expected to soon have cost estimates on that facility) and, on Thursday, recreational needs.

Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna outlined the needs of the various divisions within his department, but said that work must start with one basic idea: a new parks master plan. That plan would provide the basis for future development and fiscal planning for the next 25 years, Hanna said in his presentation, adding it also would allow city staff to be efficient in its approach to parks and recreation needs.