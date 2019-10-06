Council to set water, sewer increases into place

Proposals to establish new water, sewer and refuse rates in advance of the new fiscal year, and to designate funding for five community entities, will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The meeting and its uncommonly light agenda, which includes sessions of the City Transit Trust and the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

It is in their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority that council members will consider applying the 2.1 percent increase that they set when approving the 2019-2020 budget. That budget begins July 1, the same time the city will begin billing water, sewer and refuse at the higher rates.