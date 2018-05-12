Council reviews applications for city manager

City Council members met for more than an hour Tuesday, reviewing candidates who filed applications to be city manager.

The application period closed Friday, as city officials launch the process to replace City Manager Jerry Ihler, who announced in September that he was retiring from the city’s top administrative position in early 2019. Ihler is one of four city administrators who work directly for the council, and under the provisions of that city charter, the council is charged with the process to hire the city manager.

Council members decided after Ihler’s announcement that they would use Strategic Government Resources to guide the hiring process. A representative of that firm met with council members Tuesday in executive session, and council members did a quick review of the 26 applicants.