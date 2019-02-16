Council recreates emergency committee

The City Council has revitalized a long-dormant emergency committee, but will leave it up to committee members to rewrite the city code that governs that entity’s activities.

The council decision creates a new version of the emergency medical services committee, a group designated in Chapter 7 of city code to ensure the “highest quality of medical service care practical” by analyzing, then making decisions or recommendations on emergency issues including licensure, permits and ambulance services.

City staff — prompted by a question centered on a local hospital and its ambulance service — already was looking at the code provisions when some council members began looking at city code and a committee that hasn’t been active in years. The full council designated four of its members to act as a study committee to first decide whether the emergency medical services committee (EMSC) should be retained, then address outdated provisions in the Chapter 7 ordinance that creates the committee, designates its members and enumerates its duties.

Study committee members decided the EMSC — with some changes — should continue to exist, the committee itself should review provisions in city code. City staff members associated with emergency services already have suggested some changes, most to modernize provisions or clarify that some actions (such as discipline related to licenses) may not be within its jurisdiction.