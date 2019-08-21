Council names Ross as interim city attorney

City Council members voted Tuesday to designate local attorney Bob Ross as interim city attorney.

The decision came after the council returned from an hour-long executive session, called for during a special meeting designed to appoint an interim attorney and get the process started on hiring a permanent city attorney.

Council members are looking for a replacement for former City Attorney Frank Jensen, who resigned from the city last week. Jensen had been the subject of a personnel investigation and city officials, citing regulations governing personnel issues, have not commented on the issue. The city attorney is one of four city administrators who are hired and fired by the council, and the work to select a new city attorney rests with them.

Ross was unanimously confirmed as interim city attorney effective Sept. 1. In a separate item, the council unanimously agreed to direct solicitation of Requests For Proposals from employment services, to conduct the search for a permanent city attorney. Council members have not said how long the search for a permanent city attorney will take.