Council to meet on city manager applicants

City Council members will meet in special session Tuesday to discuss candidates who have submitted applications to be Lawton city manager.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Because the issue falls under the personnel category, most of the meeting will be conducted in executive session, which is closed to the public.

Council members are expected to meet with representatives of Strategic Government Resources, a private company the council hired to guide the city manager application/hiring process. The firm, which has handled recruitment for other city administrators, is receiving the applications and reviewing them to help narrow the field. The firm is expected to provide the top 10 applicants from a field of 26 applicants who submitted applications by the city’s Nov. 30 deadline, for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.