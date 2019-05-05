Council looks at changes in hotel-motel tax allocations

The City Council had a wide-ranging discussion about expenditures from the Hotel-Motel Tax Fund Thursday, as members began the process of analyzing the 2019-2020 budget.

Council members have until late June to finalize the $99.27 million document that will guide expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Discussion on the hotel-motel tax — a 5.5 percent tax charged on the rent of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton — typically occurs later in the summer, after the annual budget has been set, but this year a council study committee is looking at the allocations and expenditures.

Under a long-time funding formula, 70 percent of the revenues (being estimated at $1.3 million next fiscal year) are allocated to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce for tourism and economic development. The chamber allocates some of those funds to the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, the entity charged with industrial economic development.

The remaining 30 percent of the tax is split among three areas: 14 percent goes to tourism, 11 percent to the City of Lawton’s economic development fund and 5 percent to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.