Council to look for new transfer center site

City Council members are being urged to quickly launch the search process for a new location of the downtown mass transit transfer center.

Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, are scheduled to meet Tuesday on four items related to LATS, the city’s long-time mass transit system, including a proposal to select a study committee to review the location of a downtown transfer center.

The proposal stems from a decision that transit trust members made two weeks ago: suspend plans that have been in the works since December 2017 to build a transfer center on the site of what is now Lawton Police Department, after personnel there relocate to the new public safety facility early next year.