Council finishes final review of budget

City Council members have completed their review of the 2019-2020 city budget, meaning the next step in the process will be a public hearing for residents to provide input and ask questions.

That public hearing will be scheduled for the council’s May 28 meeting, where members also will have the option of approving and putting the budget into place, almost a month before the state-mandated deadline.

Council members have been reviewing a $99.27 million document that sets expenditures and projects revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1, after the budget was crafted by City Manager Michael Cleghorn and his department heads. Unlike past years, this year’s process was relatively painless because of additional revenues and other adjustments that are increasing next year’s budget by 10.56 percent. While Cleghorn warned the council that the one-time money (found by the city finance staff scouring existing funds) will only help this year’s budget, it has allowed department heads to address critical needs.

Among other things, the budget will double capital outlay expenditures ($3.4 million this fiscal year to $6.43 million next year), increase funding for materials used by the streets and field utilities divisions, give step increases to every employee group, reclassify 12 existing positions and add 19 new full-time positions, including 13 needed for the new public safety facility that will open in early 2020.

Thursday, council and city administrator attention was on materials, staff and activities that the council wanted to add. The overall changes will affect the projected carryover, but they also address activities and programs that council members said are important. Those expenditures ranged from $13,000 more for a riding lawnmower sought by the lakes division (the council approved the inclusion) to $200,000 for a “hot patch” pothole machine (the council agreed with Cleghorn’s suggestion to delay that expenditure).