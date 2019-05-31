Council finalizes budget for 2019-2020

City Council members finalized next year’s budget Thursday, approving the resolution that sets the expenditures for the fiscal year that will begin July 1.

The action came two days later than city officials expected, at a meeting that was continued Tuesday after the council failed to get a quorum (defined as attendance by at least five of the eight council members). At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the only action the council could take was opening a public hearing set for residential comments, action possible because the charter allows the mayor to vote on the budget (meaning five people were present for that item).

The public hearing — along with the council meeting itself — was continued until Thursday, and one additional resident added his comments to the two who braved heavy rains and hail to speak on Tuesday on what is estimated as a $99.4 million operating budget for 2019-2020.

Nick McKean offered comments and posed questions about the hotel/motel tax, the same budget topic that drew attention from council members Thursday.

McKean asked about a revenue sources that is expected to generate $1.2 million to $1.3 million next year through a 5.5 percent tax charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms. By definition, the funds are restricted to expenditures that support tourism and economic development. By policy, the revenue is designated to specific categories, including 70 percent to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce (the chamber, in turn, designates some of its funding to the Lawton Economic Development Corporation).