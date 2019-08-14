Council to discuss city attorney in special session

An investigation concerning City Attorney Frank Jensen and technological upgrades for city police and other departments will top the agenda when the City Council meets in special session today.

The meeting — the third in two days for the council — will begin at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Two separate executive sessions are planned to allow the council to discuss Jensen. The first will happen at the top of the meeting, when the council opens the meeting then immediately retires into executive session. That session includes an invitation to Jensen to attend. Executive sessions are conducted behind closed doors and are only open to council members and other individuals they may invite.

The council will return from executive session and consider three information technology-related items before returning to executive session, according to today’s agenda. That session specifies the council will discuss “possible action to retain, terminate, accept the resignation, or to enter into a settlement agreement with Frank V. Jensen concluding his employment with the City of Lawton....”