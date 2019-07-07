Council debates ATM placement

City Council members agreed this week to rezone a long-vacant tract of land near Lawton High School for use as an automated teller machine, but also indicated they would support a plan to bring food trucks into the same area.

The proposal from Arvest Bank changes in the zoning at 507 Fort Sill Boulevard to C-1 Local Commercial District, and grants a Use Permitted on Review request to use the site for an ATM. The vacant tract, directly south of Lawton High School, hasn’t held any structures for decades, but has been a popular place for candidates to place signs when they run for public office.

C-1 is the most restrictive commercial zoning that would allow operation of an ATM, which Arvest plans to put there, along with extensive landscaping that would include a buffalo statute and water feature. But, the original request — and the one submitted to the City Planning Commission in April — was for C-5 General Commercial District because it included sufficient space for up to four food trucks, with picnic tables and customer parking spaces.

David Madigan, president/CEO of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma Region, changed the application to an ATM only (thus, the more restrictive zoning) after some residents opposed the plan because of noise, trash and commercial encroachment into a residential area. Lawton High School Principal Jerrold Jones also expressed concerns that the food court might attract students off campus. Jones said juniors and seniors are allowed off campus during lunch but only in their vehicles; they are not allowed to walk off campus.