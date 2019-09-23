Council to consider IT funding, mass transit operator
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 11:10pm Kim McConnell
Proposals for IT upgrades funding and a new operator for Lawton’s mass transit system will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The funding proposal continues a discussion the council began weeks ago: providing lump-sum funding so the first phase of information technology (IT) upgrades can begin.