Council begins budget review

City Council members began their review of the 2019-2020 budget Thursday, directing additional funding for things such as a speed reduction program for city neighborhoods, and equipment and personnel that enhance the community’s aesthetics.

Council members also indicated they will be considering revisions to the hotel-motel tax program, including directing funds to support Holiday in the Park, under a recommendation made by a council study committee. Those details will be discussed by the full council at its May 16 budget workshop.

The proposals discussed Thursday come as council members systematically move through the document that will guide expenditures and project revenue for the budget year that begins July 1. That $99.27 million preliminary budget is $9.5 million — 10.56 percent — larger than the budget in the existing year, in large part because of one-time funding sources that have been discovered and applied, city administrators say.

It is the first time in years that council members and city administrators haven’t been faced deep cuts that have affected city services and cut personnel from many divisions. City Manager Michael Cleghorn warned that some of the funding is one-time, meaning it won’t be available beyond the next fiscal year, but it is allowing his departments to address long-standing needs.