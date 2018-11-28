Council approves commercial zoning along North Sheridan

Commercial zoning for some of the few remaining residential tracts immediately adjacent to North Sheridan Road won approval from the City Council Tuesday, even as members acknowledged residential concerns about increased drainage and traffic problems. The tracts between 2122 and 2126 Northwest Lake (the south side of Lake) and 2121 and 2123 Northwest Arlington (the north side of Arlington) will create a 300-foot by 220-foot tract that will become the home of Lawton’s newest Braum’s, a sale the company will complete after it buys the lots following council approval of the rezoning and closure of an alley on the property. The action ends years of commercial proposals for the property, whose western edge is along one of the busiest arterials in Lawton but whose eastern side edges into a stable residential neighborhood. Residents there have long been concerned about commercial encroachment, and planners have said the lots along Sheridan Road, by themselves, are too small for commercial development and too busy for residential use. Max Sasseen, a real estate agent managing the sale, said this use has drawn approval from most residents in the neighborhood. Noting some of the lots have been vacant for years, Sasseen said the area has become a popular spot for teenagers to park and play loud music, activities that are much more intrusive than a family-oriented fast food restaurant and grocery store would be. Council members like the idea, but remain concerned about protecting residents from increased traffic and noise intrusion.