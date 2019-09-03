Corvias working toward improvement of service for Fort Sill Housing

Corvias, the Army’s on-post housing partner at Fort Sill, announced Wednesday a series of initiatives under way to improve service and overall resident satisfaction. The improvements support The Corvias Commitment™, a set of principles used to improve the company’s responsiveness, communication and commitment to excellence.

“We’re committed to putting our residents first,” said Amber McNeil, Operations Director. “A core principle of Corvias is to be the best provider of service, and we are driving a renewed emphasis on meeting and exceeding residents’ expectations.”

Corvias has added to its maintenance team and is already seeing better results. For uary 2019, 99.52% of 209 total emergency work orders were responded to within 8 hours and completed within 24 hours, and 97.24% of the 869 routine work orders were completed within the benchmark of 10 days.

In addition, the Corvias Call Center opened Feb. 27. Residents should contact the Call Center at 844-947-4412 for all maintenance questions and concerns. During business hours, residents will once again speak to a local Corvias team member when they have a problem.

“We’re excited to have team members on-site who understand our residents, homes and community,” said McNeil. “Having local team members with this intimate knowledge answering maintenance calls will mean work orders are created with the most accurate information and our maintenance technicians show up prepared.”

Corvias has also implemented the following changes: