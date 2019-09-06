You are here

Corvias completes reroofing project at Sherman House

Sun, 06/09/2019 - 11:29pm Anonymous
The Fort Sill Tribune

Corvias, a construction and housing management partner to the U.S. military, announced that it has completed a re-roofing project for a group of homes originally built in the 1870s and located in the historical Old Post Quadrangle neighborhood at Fort Sill.

“Due to the historic nature of the homes, bringing them up to date requires a more sensitive approach to design and renovation standards,” said John G. Picerne, Founder and CEO of Corvias. “Out of respect for the history and craftsmanship of the homes, Corvias places an emphasis on quality, experience and sensitivity when approaching a project like the one recently completed at Fort Sill.”

