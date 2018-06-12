Cops, kids shop 'til they drop

For 18 5th-graders, Christmas came early on Tuesday evening as the Lawton Police Department assisted the children with picking out gifts at Target.

The annual event has been dubbed “Shop with a Cop” and has been successful for many years.

“We received a donation from David Kesler’s family this year,” Lt. Mark Mason, of the LPD said. “His family wanted to remember him and when he passed away earlier this year, they thought this would be a good cause to contribute to.

“Each child received $150 to get what they want for Christmas. We also have our annual golf tournament which finances this event too. We all look forward to shopping at Target with the children.”