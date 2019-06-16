Constitution staff wins awards

The Oklahoma Press Association presented its Better Newspaper Contest Awards during the OPA Annual Convention June 7-8 at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee.

Several Lawton Constitution staff members won awards. The recipients are:

Michael D. Pope: First place, Feature Photograph for “Faces at the Rangers Rodeo”; second place, Feature Photograph for “Splash Pad”; first place, News Photograph for “Breath-powered sailboats”; second place, News Photograph for “Emergency crews rescue woman from high water”; second place, Sports Photograph for “Reserve keeper goes high”

Gary Reddin: Second place, Feature Story for “Painting of homeless woman finds real home”

Josh Rouse: Third place, Feature Story for “Adopted Korean orphan thankful to veteran 40 years later”

Grace Leonhart: Third place, Column Writing for her personal story about abuse.