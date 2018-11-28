Conference helps graduating seniors with life after school

Taxes. Health insurance. Basic finances.

Lawton Public Schools prepares its seniors for almost everything they need to know once they graduate. Almost everything.

The first ever LPS Senior Conference Tuesday aimed to teach soon-to-be-graduating seniors about the aforementioned aspects of adult life that are often overlooked in the classroom. You won’t find questions about how to pay your income taxes, how to enroll in health insurance or how to balance a household budget on state-mandated tests, but they’re valuable skills every student will need to know once they leave the classroom for the final time.

Mark Mattingly, executive director of student services with LPS, knew this was an issue and sought a way to remedy it. While visiting the Mid-Del School District, he learned of a senior conference the district hosts each year to prepare its seniors for life after graduation. He brought the idea back to Lawton with the goal of creating something even better for seniors here.