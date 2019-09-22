Complacency obstacle to reducing homelessness

Complacency may turn out to be the biggest obstacle to Lawton’s goal of reducing homelessness to a “functional zero.”

“That’s it. That’s it,” Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care Director Jervis Jackson said when the millstone of complacency was broached.

It’s as if people think the problem has been licked. It hasn’t.

Monday through Saturday, the homeless wend their way down Southwest 11th from the homeless shelters to the food ministry of St. John’s Baptist Church. For years, local churches and nonprofit organizations have taken turns working in the kitchen, some for a whole week, others one day a month.

“You can see that migration every day,” Jackson said.

Recently, one church member took it upon himself to have a television set up in their lunchroom so that the homeless could get in out of the elements and have something to watch while they’re waiting for their meal to come out.

St. John’s is not alone in this endeavor. Hungry Hearts serves meals twice a week at First Christian Church. Pastor Jerry Dillard of Faith-Based Church of God has regular distributions of food and supplies for those in need. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1193 is serving meals from noon to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month, and Feed the Children will be here to hand out food baskets in November.

Drop in veteran homelessness

To date, Lawton has enjoyed great success in its efforts to reduce homelessness, particularly among veterans. It saw an 80 percent drop in homelessness over a five-year period.