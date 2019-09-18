Competition connects with unity at Shoshonean Reunion

What would be a family reunion be without a little bit of friendly competition?

With the 20th Annual Shoshonean Numic Language Reunion in full swing Tuesday morning at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, the theme “Reviving the Past to Awaken the Future” fulfilled its intent.

Friendly competition between the Numunuu and their Western relatives built bonds and brought excitement. Contests in teepee building, frybread cooking and bow and arrow were highlights.

At the southern entry to the Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton, a row of teepees made for a beautiful greeting. Among the completed structures, two teams of three worked to construct the best dwelling. With east-facing entry ways, to each teepee, the morning sun illuminates equally.

Drew Farmer and LeGrand Coby were a pair of Shoshone builders locked in battle against a Comanche team. Lashing the 15 poles of their teepee together and readying the canvas hide to provide cover, they didn’t have time to stop. Their take on the teepee follows the Shoshone tenets that each pole represents separate meanings, including respect, humility, happiness and, most fittingly for the event, kinship.

Comanche Tribal Administrator Phyllis Attocknie was chauffeured by Roxe Large in a golf cart to check out the competition. Hand fans were distributed to help spectators deal with the heat of competition and a warming sun overhead.