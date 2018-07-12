Compassionate Friends Hold annual Candle-Lighting Ceremony

The annual World Wide Candle Lighting of the Compassionate Friends Group will be held at 7 p.m. Sunda at Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. The Compassionate Friends is a non-profit organization which offers support to bereaved parents and family who have been affected by the loss of a child.

A small ceremony including music, a guest speaker and poem readings will be held with the finale being the candle-lighting ceremony.