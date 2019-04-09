Commissioners discuss medical marijuana regulations

Comanche County staffers will be doing some research and talking to the City of Lawton before the Board of Commissioners make a decision about businesses that will be dealing with medical marijuana.

Commissioners tabled action Tuesday on any action pertaining to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) certificate of compliance requirement for renewal of business licenses for medical marijuana businesses located in unincorporated areas of the county. Commissioners were concerned about the possibility of having to sign those certificates and wanted to thoroughly explore the issue to ensure they understand it, said Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens.

Owens said someone approached the county about the need for a certificate of compliance, and talked to several county offices, including the commissioners’ office, to see which entity would help with that certification process. The Oklahoma Legislature gave OMMA authority over the licensing process that controls businesses — dispensaries, growers and manufacturers — involved with medical marijuana.

On its web site, OMMA outlines the process that must be completed to gain the necessary license to operate, including a requirement for a certificate of compliance. That certificate poses six questions that applicants must have completed by the city or county in which their business will be located. The process specifies designation of a city (if located within a corporate city limits) or in the county (unincorporated areas, meaning those that are not within city limits).