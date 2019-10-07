Command of Fort Sill artillery brigade passed

Command of 75th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade passed from Col. Steven Carpenter to Col. Ryan McCormack in a Polo Field ceremony July 9.

As officiating officer, the deputy commanding general of III Corps, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, cited the grit of the brigade’s “Tough as Diamonds” soldiers in saying, “Steve, this sort of performance doesn’t happen by accident. It takes superior leadership, down throughout multiple echelons, to instill a culture of values, fitness, resiliency, readiness, all that it takes to generate lethality.”

At an awards ceremony beforehand, Kamper presented Carpenter’s wife Kaitlin the Alice Grierson Award for Excellence and the Department of the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal for exemplary contributions and selfless service.

“Kaitlin has given much to the brigade, the brigade’s families and to the community,” Kamper said. “She cares. It is a very genuine outpouring to all she comes across and touches.”

“It’s great to be here. I want to thank God for bringing this guy into my life because without him this would not be possible,” Kaitlin Carpenter said of her husband.

The outgoing brigade commander responded at both ceremonies in this fashion, “I want to start my comments by thanking Kaitlin. Nothing that has occurred in my adult life would have been possible were it not for her love, dedication, energy and prideful commitment towards our family. Kait, thank you for not only taking the time to raise great children, but more importantly great American citizens … I would not be here today if it was not for you.”