Coming together to give back

In a society that often promotes serving one’s self, Saturday was all about serving others.

And it resulted in many people’s days being a little brighter, as well as a wonderful early 91st birthday gift.

Serve Day is a global movement focused on giving back to the community in various ways. One day a year, churches, organizations and individuals all over the world find ways to make their community better and brighter, through service projects or random acts of kindness.

This year was the first year Lawton has participated in the event, with Lawton First Assembly and Grace Fellowship Church as the two main participants. However, as Lawton First Assembly Associate Pastor Gary Pratt pointed out, the event isn’t about religious affiliation or benefitting any particular church. Rather, it is about people rallying together to better their community.

“This is about our community,” Pratt said. “We are just one part of a much bigger picture.”

There were multiple projects being done across town Saturday as part of Serve Day. Groups were at Eisenhower, Pioneer Park and Washington Elementary Schools, doing everything from planting new flowers to trimming trees. People mowed several yards in town, as well as helped clean up at several local parks.