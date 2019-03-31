Comanche voters to register for absentee ballots

The Comanche Nation general election is nearing and Numunu voters are reminded to register for absentee ballots.

Deadline to request the absentee ballots for the. Upcoming election is by 5 p.m. April 27.

The general election is scheduled for June 1 and, if needed, runoff elections set for July 13.

This year’s elections will be for the following Administrative and Business Committee positions of: Comanche Business Committee Seats No. 1 and 2, tribal administrator and tribal attorney.

Nominations for the positions will be taken during the April 20 general council meeting at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

All enrolled members of the Comanche Nation 18-years and older are qualified voters of tribal elections, Any qualified voter shall be permitted to vote in all elections and all are entitled to vote absentee.

According to the Comanche Nation Election Office, within the past year 1,170 eligible tribal voters have registered as “permanent/temporary” absentee voters. If you are currently registered as an absentee voter your registration is good for three years and it is the responsibility of the absentee voter to maintain/update their address with the Enrollment Office as necessary.

Upon completion of absentee ballot request forms, return them to the Election Office. You can request absentee ballots from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 480-492-3384; or go to Room 115 at the Comanche Nation Reintegration Office at the tribal complex.