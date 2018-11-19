Comanche teen named 2018 Junior Miss Indian Oklahoma

A Comanche Nation tribal member is honoring her heritage and representing her people as the 2018 Junior Miss Indian Oklahoma.

Angelina Steinmyer received the honor during a Nov. 2 ceremony. The Oklahoma Federation of Indian Women, founded in 1972, held its first Miss Indian Oklahoma pageant in 1973. The Junior Miss Indian Oklahoma pageants was begun in 1983. The pageants stress not only the beauty of the American Indian women but the scholastic, cultural traditions, and current issues as well.