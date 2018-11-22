Comanche run-off election set for Jan. 12, 2019

The much-delayed run-off election for Comanche Nation officials has been scheduled.

Following the June general election and the protracted court fight regarding qualifications for chairman candidates, a tribal court judge ruled last week that it is time to proceed. The Comanche Election Office scheduled for vote to take place Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

On the ballot:

•Chair: Billy Komahcheet and Willie Nelson.

•Vice-chair: Daryl Kosequetah and LaNora Parker.

•Administrator: John David Wahnee and Jimmy Arterberry.

•Lawyer: Robert Rosette and Richard Grellner.