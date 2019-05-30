Comanche officer, budget election on hold

Comanche Nation voters expecting to cast ballots in the tribe’s general election Saturday will have to wait after it was put on hold pending court proceedings regarding candidates.

The constitutionally mandated election is to seat Comanche Business Committee Seats Nos. 1 and 2, as well as tribal administrator and tribal attorney. The $62,811,515 line item budget for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year is also slated for voting.

Absentee ballots mailed May 7 are considered spoiled, according to the tribe’s election office.

The original ballots listed the following candidates for office:

•Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 1: Jackie Codopony Sr., Conrad Galey, Deborah Hendrix, John Parker, June Sovo.

•Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 2: Eddie Ahdosy, Tony Miller, Blu Pahdocony, Dianna Gail Doyebi-Sovo.

•Tribal Administrator: Phyllis Attocknie, Lori Ann Stropers, John David Wahnee.

The tribal attorney candidates were not identified for the ballot, although they are to be voted on.