Comanche Nation Vocational Rehabilitation hosting outreach event

The Comanche Nation Vocational Rehabilitation program will have an outreach event to provide information about vocational rehabilitation services to American Indians with disabilities that have created an impediment to acquiring or maintaining employment.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the Dorothy Sunrise Lorentino Education Center, 1608 SW 9th. Lunch will be served.

Information will be presented about eligibility requirements of the CNVR program, according to Charlotte McCurtain, spokesperson.