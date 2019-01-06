Comanche Nation general election now scheduled for June 29

A court decision has opened the door for the Comanche Nation’s general election to be rescheduled for June 29.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot for the constitutionally mandated election to seat Comanche Business Committee Seats Nos. 1 and 2, as well as tribal administrator and tribal attorney is 5 p.m. June 14. The $62,811,515 line item budget for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year is also slated for voting.

According to a release from the Comanche Nation Election Office, on May 8, Comanche Tribal Court Judge Vincent Knight issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the Comanche Business Committee and Election Office from sending out ballots, although ballots had been sent out prior to the ruling. It was determined that an abundance of caution made it necessary to spoil the ballots in order to strictly comply with the preliminary injunction to prevent potential future injury in case the plaintiffs’ arguments prevailed.

The Constitution reached out for the past two weeks to the Tribal Administrator and Chairman’s offices through proper channels for comment but did not receive a comment until after publishing a story in Thursday’s edition.

The Tribal Administrator’s office relayed that it could not comment due to the case being in court. That statement arrived a little over a week after the court made its decision.

Ultimately, Judge Knight reversed his preliminary injunction and dismissed the cases on May 22, according to the Election Office. He ruled that the Comanche Business Committee granted the due process required under the tribe’s constitution, allowing the election to proceed.

“The Election Office and the Comanche Business Committee determined that fundamental fairness required postponing the election so that those Tribal Council members that wanted to submit absentee ballots may do so in an adequate timeframe,” according to the statement.