Comanche Nation Education Center to be renamed for groundbreaking student, teacher

The Comanche Nation Education Center will be renamed Monday for a Comanche teacher who, as a student, was a the impetus for a court case that allowed Native American children to attend public schools and paved the way for school integration.

The education center will be renamed the Dorothy Sunrise Lorentino Education Center during a reception at 1:30 p.m. at the campus, 1608 SW 9th. The public is invited to celebrate this name change as well as the woman whom is being honored.

The name change follows action at the April 6 Comanche Business Committee (CBC) when the Comanche Nation Elder Council submitted a resolution to rename the education center for Lorentino, according to Adele Mihesuah, elder council chairperson. The CBC voted unanimously to approve the honor.

Lorentino was the subject of a landmark case for American Indian children and their educations.

“Dorothy Sunrise Lorentino opened the door for public school education for Native Americans when her father sued the Cache School District because Dorothy was denied access when she was 6-years-old because she was an Indian,” Mihesuah said. “Lorentino’s father won the lawsuit in 1918; prior to this action, Native American children were required by law to attend only Bureau of Indian Affairs Schools.”