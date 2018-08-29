You are here

Comanche man jailed in beating

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 3:51am Scott Rains

A Comanche man was jailed, looking at up to life in prison, after he was accused of severely beating a man described in the charge as "aged and decrepit." 

Tommy Joe Irwin, 35, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and battery after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate. He faces between four years to life in prison if convicted due to his prior convictions.

