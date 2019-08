The Comanche Nation Elder Council will be at 10 a.m. Monday, at the Dorothy Sunrise Lorentino Education Center, 1608 SW 9th. Lunch will be provided.

Guest speakers: Lisa Otipoby Herbert, Chief Judge, Comanche Nation Court; Cornel Pewewardy, Comanche Nation Charter School; and, Eva Asenap, Comanche Nation Diabetes Program; along with a mini diabetic screening.