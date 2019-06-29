Comanche delegation shares its journey to ceremonies of D-Day

It was with awe and reverence that a delegation of 16 Comanches carried with them to the June 6 ceremony on Omaha Beach. It was a moment to recognize the sacrifice and ultimate success of the United States and its allies on D-Day.

Seventy-five years to the day, these Comanches followed steps made by their tribe’s warriors — some of them their fathers, grandfathers and uncles — who fought for their country. This includes the 17 Code Talkers who helped win the war and four Numunu warriors who never returned.

Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) member George Red Elk said the effort and sacrifice made by the forefathers is known well by the French hosts. The Comanche Code Talkers are revered figures to the region’s history. He is the son of Comanche Code Talker Roderick Red Elk.

“It’s surprising,” Red Elk said. “People come from all over France to get to talk to the Comanches. They knew what the Code Talkers did.”

“One lady came from another country just to sing a song to the Code Talker families,” he said. “That was something.”