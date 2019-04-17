Comanche County livestock turn up dead

Northeastern Comanche County residents have been losing livestock through seemingly nefarious means.

A landowner reported to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that several of her goats were killed or injured.

A deputy went out to the home in the 13000 block Northeast 165th Street, just outside of Fletcher, around 10 p.m. on a suspicious activity call. The owner said that unknown suspect(s) made access the her home earlier that day. She’d arrived home shortly after 5 p.m. and noticed the gate to her dog kennel was wide open and her dogs were roaming around the yard and one was inside her house.

A grisly discover was made near the fenced area where the woman found two of her goats dead and one with a really bad injury, the report states. The deputy reported one goat was found dead with what appeared to be a strike/blow to the head area. Another dead goat suffering a similar injury was found 100 yards away, next to the pond. The third goat was found at the barn about 50 yards away and was barely alive with injuries to the head and right ear area. The goats were worth about $600 in total.