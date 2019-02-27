Comanche County Livestock Show Underway

The Expo Hall and the Great Plains Coliseum both had sawdust on the floors with stalls busy with students grooming their pigs Tuesday as the Comanche County Livestock Show got into its second day.

Lots of anticipation could be felt as students waited for their category to be announced and for them to step into the ring.

Both 4-H Clubs and FFA Chapters throughout Comanche County were busy Tuesday as the show got underway. Students from third through 12th grade can participate in the show according to Cody Barrington, president of the Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Club.

“I have been helping with this show for three years,” Barrington said. “When I’m not working for the Club, I am an employee of PSO as a power plant operator.”

Barrington is also a rancher who raises angus cattle.

“I am familiar with cattle because I showed angus cattle from the time I was 9 years old until I turned 18,” he said.

There were 187 barrows and 89 gilts shown Tuesday and that number is up from previous years, according to Barrington.