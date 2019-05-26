Comanche County law enforcement officer immortalized at national memorial

On this Memorial Day weekend, the spirit of reflecting on the sacrifices made by the nation’s military members carries over to those homeland first responders who have put their lives on the line in the name of duty, honor and country.

It’s spirit that hits home hardest among those left behind.

Lisa Cole will tell you that. Her husband Timothy Cole died Aug. 4, 2018, of complications from a gunshot wound suffered while serving a Comanche County warrant in 2007.