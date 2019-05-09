Comanche County Free Fair going strong

There’ll always be a Comanche County Free Fair if Vicky LaPierre of Lawton has her way.

She and her husband, Russell, brought their 2-year-old granddaughter, McKenzie Steinbeiser of Geronimo, to the Adventures in Agriculture section of the fair Wednesday afternoon to view the exotic critters from Smiling Sky Farm Adventure.

The reason they were there is “ ’cause I used to show in the fair. I was part of FFA, and so I’m getting my granddaughter interested in it.”

Vicky LaPierre said she showed pigs, and her two daughters showed sheep. As a member of Lawton FFA she went to the State Fair of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Youth Expo. She did all right, but winning the grand champion trophy always eluded her. However, she gained many valuable life lessons along the way, about nurturing an animal from a baby to an adult and all the hard work and care that goes into that.

“If anyone can join FFA, they need to. It’s not just for showing, but speeches and competition-wise you learn a lot in FFA,” she said. “I love it. My kids love animals. One of my daughters became a veterinary assistant, and the other one’s going to be a schoolteacher. And they’re wanting to do stuff with animals, is all it is.”

Heather LaPierre is a vet tech at Lawton Veterinary Hospital, 4105 W. Gore Blvd., and Roni LaPierre is attending Cameron University in pursuit of a teaching degree.

Not far away, the Farm to You exhibit was going up inside the Expo Building. Taylor Breeding, project coordinator for the state Community Nutrition Education Program (CNEP), is in charge of taking this one-of-a-kind exhibit all over the state.