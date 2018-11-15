Comanche chairman run-off election to proceed

Following Tuesday’s ruling by the Comanche Tribal Court’s acting chief judge, the run-off election for the Business Committee chairman is allowed to proceed.

In the ruling, Judge Casey Ross determined that educational requirements approved during the June tribal election that would require the holder of the position to hold a Bachelor’s Degree or higher cannot be applied to the current election.

“This Court holds that enlargement of the qualifications required for candidates for the offices of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Secretary would require a formal amendment to the Comanche Nation Constitution, valid only upon approval by the Secretary of the Interior,” Ross wrote. “The Declaratory Judgement entered by the District Court on June 28, 2018, and the Order on Intervention and to Proceed with the Run-off Including All Parties of Record, entered by the District Court on August 16, 2018, are HEREBY AFFIRMED on alternative grounds, as set forth in this Opinion.”