Col. Mark Holler becomes commandant for ADA school

The passing of the colors at a change of responsibility ceremony Friday means Col. Mark A. Holler steps into the role of commandant for the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School and chief of the ADA branch.

In his last assignment Holler was the Fires representative on the Department of the Army Headquarters staff. He graduated from the University of North Florida in 1992 as an ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate and was commissioned into the ADA Corps.

The former ADA School commandant, Brig. Gen. Brian Gibson, now becomes director of the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team (CFT), which is part of the newly established Army Futures Command.

As officiating officer for the ceremony, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General Wilson A. Shoffner said the transfer of responsibility is very significant for the branch and the entire Fires community.

“Under Brian’s leadership in the past roughly 12 months there have been some significant institutional changes under way for the Air Defense Artillery,” Shoffner noted. “The commandant wears many hats. He’s in charge of leadership, training, education, all aspects of leader development. He’s also the personnel proponent, so he’s in charge of assignments and talent management for the entire branch.”