Coats for Kids campaign going strong

Last year 631 students were given coats, hats, gloves and socks to get through the winter. The Lawton Board of Realtors held the donation drive just as they are doing this year.

“We collected more than $20,000 last year in monetary donations alone,” Reedy Daly, of Real Estate Experts said. “We haven’t done a count yet, but it’s looking good again this year.”

“We went to LPS and talked to them and each school in the district was contacted,” Daly said. “The schools will provide lists of children needing these essentials to keep warm this winter. This program is for kindergartners up to 12th grade. We gave 550 coats to Hungry Hearts Ministries and the Lawton Food Bank last year. Donation deadline is Oct. 4, but we will take donations throughout the year. We will begin distributing the items on November 1.”