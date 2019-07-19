CloseTheCamps protest slated Saturday near Bentley Gate

As Fort Sill prepares facilities for up to 1,400 unaccompanied alien minors to be housed, for the third time in four weeks an organized protest is coming together to give voice to the voiceless, according to one of the event coordinators.

Led by United We Dream, a demand to “#CloseTheCamps” will hold a protest outside the Fort Sill Bentley Gate, 2999 N. Sheridan, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Sheridan Aguirre, and event coordinator from United We Dream, said that over 300 people are expected to be a part of the protest.

“They will be marching up through Sheridan Street (Road) to right outside of the gate,” he said. “We will be leaving behind a visual piece (paper hands) representing the hands of the children expected to be held there at that facility.”

There has been no word from Fort Sill that any undocumented children have been brought to the post for housing.