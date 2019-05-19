"Click It or Ticket" law enforcement campaign kicks off Monday
Sun, 05/19/2019 - 11:10pm Scott Rains
The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) and Oklahoma law enforcement agencies are joining forces with the approach of the Memorial Day holiday to remind drivers to “Click It or Ticket.”
The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign is a high-visibility enforcement effort that begins today and runs to June 2. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep families safe, the national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with the busy travel season.