Cleghorn starts tenure as Lawton city manager

Lawton’s new city manager said he has hit the ground running, in terms of familiarizing himself with the city staff, city operations and the community in general.

Michael Cleghorn, a retired U.S. Army chief warrant officer and Public Works director for cities in south and east Texas, was named by the City Council in early January to replace former City Manager Jerry Ihler, who retired. Cleghorn began his duties in Lawton Feb. 11 and said he spent most of his first week getting to know his staff and their duties.

But, he also has begun working on projects, such as development of a mission statement/vision specifically for the City Manager’s Office and looking over the details of the 2019-2020 city budget being developed by department heads before presentation to the council this spring.