Classic contribution made by Chevrolet dealership

Wednesday was a day for early thanks given as Classic Chevrolet of Lawton provided a huge monetary boost to the local non-profit community.

Representatives from local charities and members of the community mingled with Classic Chevrolet owners Ervin and Bridget Randle and employees for a delicious lunch from John and Cook’s Real Pit BBQ.

After taking in a mouthful, the representatives heard more than a mouthful of good news from Bridget Randle before the presentation.

“You’re each receiving $10,000 this year,” she announced.

Thanks to money raised during the 3rd Annual Classic Lawton Chevrolet Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 29, six local charity organizations received this year’s gift. Selected honorees: CASA of Southwest Oklahoma, Lawton Food Bank, Hearts That Care, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Starlight Unit, Sanctuary 212, and Fort Sill MWR.