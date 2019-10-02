City taking lead in sidewalk, bike trail installation

Sidewalks and bike paths are quality of life issues that make a better community in more ways than one.

Lawton’s official city policy, in effect since 2011, mandates right of way for walking and biking, and designated bike lanes where possible. It makes sense, and it’s good for the community and its health, said Community Services Director Richard Rogalski.

That Complete Streets policy specifies that any newly build street or totally rebuilt existing street will be done with eye toward all users: pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users and motorists; and states that any new subdivision adjacent to an arterial or section line must provide right of way to accommodate vehicular travel lanes, bicycle lanes, sidewalks and transit requirements.

Rogalski, an avid, longtime bicyclist, said there is data to support the city’s mandate to give residents safe places to walk, run and bike. It’s as simple as observing. The sidewalk on Northwest/Southwest 82nd Street is heavily used, no matter what the weather, and has been since it was built. Sidewalks along Flower Mound Road are heavily used, and the sidewalks/biking paths that will accompany the Southeast/Northeast 45th Street and Southwest 52nd Street expansion projects are eagerly anticipated.